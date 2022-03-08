Bruns Enters Transfer Portal

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota freshman guard and 2021-22 summit league freshman of the year, Paul Bruns will be leaving grand forks. After a 6-25 season with the fighting hawks the star guard has entered the transfer portal. This is the second year in a row that the hawks will be losing the league’s most outstanding freshman, last year they lost Tyree Iheanacho who left for James Madison. Bruns started 24 games for the team and led all summit league freshman with 14.8 points per game. On the defensive end he was a versatile stopper and averaged a steal per contest. Bruns broke the freshman scoring record in their final game of the season against NDSU. The hawks will be looking for answers after losing the star and finishing last in the summit league this winter.