Horace man arrested in area burglary investigation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Horace, North Dakota man has been arrested in connection to a series of six commercial and industrial burglaries that took place in West Fargo last December.

Twenty-four-year-old Shelby Whitt was taken into custody on multiple felony burglary charges. Additional charges are possible.

Police say Whitt was responsible for a series of targeted commercial and industrial burglaries over the course of several weeks.

In December, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said there were over 30 business burglaries reported in Fargo, Moorhead, and rural Cass County.

The majority of the burglaries occurred at bars and restaurants.