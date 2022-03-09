NDSU Men’s Basketball’s Season Ends With Emotional Loss in Summit League Championship

Ends collegiate careers from seniors Tyree Eady, Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser

FARGO, N.D — In their fourth straight Summit League championship game, North Dakota State men’s basketball falls in back to back seasons. This time to South Dakota state, 75-69.

The Jackrabbits started out hot with a 14-4 run and only gave up the lead once. That came on a Sam Griesel three as the senior guard led all scorers with 24 points. The other two leading scorers all season struggled as big man Rocky Kreuser shot just 1-9 from the field and four points and Griesel’s backcourt mate, Tyree Eady, was held to 7.

“When I look to my left and see Rocky Kreuser and look to my right and see Tyree Eady, I love our chances in any game. Any situation,” Griesel said. “That’ s always stayed consistent especially throughout this year. I think we especially saw in some conference games we were down a lot even in the second half and came back to pull out the W. This time we weren’t able to do that.”

“It is frustrating but that’s where you have to grow and move on to the next play.” Kreuser said. “Try to win in other ways. On the defensive end, try to get stops, try to get other guys the ball. It just didn’t happen.

“We came out in the first half flat, Eady said. “Us leaders have to go out there and be better. They’re a great team and congrats to them.”

“It’s what your mentality has to be. We were there right until the end,” head coach Dave Richman said. “They made some bigger plays. We held the fourth best field goal percentage to 44 percent. Were in a great environment like this and put on a battle. Unfortunately a couple breaks didn’t go our way.”

The Bison finish the season 23-10 and it closes the chapter on Kreuser, Eady and Griesel’s collegiate careers claiming the league title twice and posting successful winning records.

“Best four years of my life. A lot of that has to do with the guys next to me,” Griesel said. “Throughout my four years, I’ve played a lot of basketball with them. I always loved our chances with them.”

“I love everyone on the team and my past teammates. I love Sam, Rocky and Coach with all my heart,” Eady said. “I’ve met friends I’ll have the rest of my life and bonds for the rest. I wouldn’t go back in my five years and change anything.”

“Best five years of my life. Building relationships with the coaches and teammates,” Kreuser said. “That’s easily been the best part of college basketball at NDSU and I’m just thankful for the experience.”

“I love them. Thank you and its all the love adjectives,” Richman said. “Thankfulness and love.”

Head coach Dave Richman said in the post game press conference will forever be his sons as he has four daughters. He wouldn’t want to go out with them anyone other way than sitting next to him one last time.