UND faculty discusses humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – University of North Dakota hosts a webinar offering more insight into the Russo-Ukrainian War.

A panel of five professors featuring ties to the two countries speak about what the future holds as the situation becomes more grave. With Romania accepting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and allocating resources for at least a month, some are worried about what’s next as supplies are starting to run thin.

“The humanitarian crisis is unfolding, like it’s snowballing. As we move from the immediate need to the short-term needs, we’re going to see this as a growing crisis. Not something that just goes away regardless of what happens on the battlefield,” UND Political Science Professor Paul Sum said.

Sum adds he’s cautiously optimistic there are avenues for justice through the International Court of Justice as war crimes are being documented.