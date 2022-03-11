Kindred Boys Basketball Reacts to Winning Region One Title

Beat top seed Enderlin

WAHPETON, N.D — Kindred boys basketball had no problems winning the class B region one boys basketball championship defeating the number one seed and regular season champs, Enderlin, 70-50.

The 3 seeded Vikings took the eagles star center Joe Hurlburt out of the game early getting him in foul trouble and leading at the half. The Vikings lead by 12 going into the final period and Hurlbert fouled out with 4 to go..

Jaiden Pareza’s 20 points and 8 rebounds led the way setting up the chance for the Vikes to repeat at the state tournament and win their second title in Minot next weekend.

“Well we knew we beat them once and that we could do it again. They’re a good team and we’re like we knew we could play hard against them and they’d play hard back but it was worth it in the end,” Pareza said. “We played solid defense; they have two six-ten kids I believe. They’re very good. We knew we just had to lock them down and we’d be alright.”

“We were really focused, we payed attention to details and we really, really worked hard defensively, we had to clean some things up from the past couple performances and we did that tonight.” head coach Brad Woehl said. “Great job by our kids on the execution of our game plan.”

You guys got joe in a lot of foul trouble and that wound up being a factor, was that part of the game plan?

“That was part of the game plan we wanted to attack and get to the basket and get to the free throw line; we just wanted to stay aggressive for 32 minutes and the kids did it,” Woehl said. “There are gonna be a lot of good teams we’ve played a number of them that were in the regional championship game tonight its always a battle.. But we’re just happy to go back to Minot.”>

Grafton, Lamoure-Litchville-Marion and Four Winds were the other teams from the are- to win their region.