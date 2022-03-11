Moorhead’s Haiby Shining for Nebraska Women’s Basketball

Named Second Team All-Big Ten

FARGO, N.D — Only one player in Nebraska women’s basketball history has achieved the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists it happened in the final game of the regular season and belongs to Moorhead native Sam Haiby.

“It was cool to achieve and I’m super grateful. This year my role has changed a little bit,” Haiby said. “We have so many weapons that can score at any time. Whether its me scoring or not but there’s definitely other ways I can benefit and help the team with assists, rebounds, things like that.”

Haiby led the Huskers in scoring as a junior, now it in what could be her final year was named All-Big Ten second team, which she credits to learning the pace and physicality of the college game.

“When you’re younger, you’re use to playing so many games in a day or even back to backs days and your body can handle it better,” Haiby said. “Now its just super important to stay really diligent with recovery and treatment. I’m not as young as I once was and my body is taking a toll right now.”

With all that Haiby has achieved there is still more left to accomplish.

“To play post college is my main goal,” Haiby said. “Depending on where that is, I don’t know yet. Soon to come. Been thinking about it a lot but still no final answers on that.”

As that decision is still left to be made, Haiby continues to carry memories of her time in Moorhead and will forever appreciate the community.

“Sense of family. I was super close with my high school teammates. I still talk with a lot of those girls every single day,” Haiby said. “They’re all my best friends specifically my junior year when we beat St. Michael in the section semifinal to go to the final. Once a spud, always a spud. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank them enough. I see it all whether I get back to you or not, I truly appreciate their support.”

The Huskers see where they fall in the field of 64 on Selection Sunday after an historic regular season winning the most games of any big ten team and tying a program record with three victories over top ten opponents helping them to the semifinals of the conference tournament.