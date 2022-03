UND Hockey takes first in best-of-three against Colorado College

Beat C.C. 2-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey takes game one in a best-of-three series in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Quarterfinals against Colorado College, 2-1.

Jake Sanderson, returning from injury, and Tyler Kleven scored the goals for UND.

Game two’s puck drop is set for 6:07 Saturday.