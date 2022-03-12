Unglued Craft Fest returns to West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–The twelfth annual Unglued Craft Fest kicks off at West Acres Mall. Their mission is to unite local creators and showcase their crafts with the community.

70 different craft makers gather and offer a variety of products like decorated baked goods, candles, jewelry, handmade press on nails, and more.

Each both sales their products at the price they personally set and it’s all local business, there were also craft stations for people to practice creating their own art.

“So unglued is a modern handmade gift shop downtown but we started as a craft fest and so this is our twelfth annual unglued craft fest. The way the community comes out and supports the local makers has grown every year. The way people get excited about connecting with local makers and artists, whether it’s for themselves or for gift giving, that response continues to grow every year, and that’s really encouraging and really awesome to see,” says Ashley Morken the founder and organizer of Unglued.

There will be another craft fest in June if you can’t make it today.