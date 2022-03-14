Downtown Fargo icon The HoDo sold

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The establishment that was one of the most critical to downtown Fargo’s renaissance has been sold.

The Hotel Donaldson was purchased by former North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jim Poolman and his investment partners. While the selling price has not been disclosed, The HoDo was listed on the market for $3.9 million earlier this year.

Poolman said his investment group, which owns and operates Blarney Stone pubs in Bismarck and West Fargo, would open another outpost of the same name in the HoDo’s bar and restaurant space. They plan to keep the hotel operating while they renovate the bar and restaurant area.

Poolman said they hope to have the bar and restaurant open by this fall.

The Hotel Donaldson was designed, opened, and operated until its sale by Karen Stoker.