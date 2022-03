Hawley’s Stoa Wins High School Play of the Week

Stoa had nice bucket in win over Wadena-Deer Creek

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Hawley boys basketball and Brevin Stoa.

Stoa showed the quickness getting to the rim and put a fancy finish on a bucket in a section play-in game win over Wadena-Deer Creek Thursday

Congrats to Stoa and the Nuggets.