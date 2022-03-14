Two Bison Men’s Hoopers Enter Transfer Portal

Jarrius Cook. Maleeck Harden-Hayes testing transfer waters

FARGO, N.D — One week after falling in the Summit League championship game to South Dakota state, North Dakota State men’s basketball has two players enter the transfer portal.

Maleeck-Harden-Hayes was the first, announcing this morning on social media. The Moorhead native played in all 30 games this season making one start and averaging just over 16 minutes a game.

The guard put up 5 points and 3 rebounds per game and has 3 years of eligibility left. During his Bison career, Harden-Hayes played in 75 games over three seasons.

Harden-Hayes’ backcourt mate Jarrius Cook then announced a few hours later, he too will test the transfer waters.

Cook started 32 games for the Bison this season averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The junior spent 4 years in the program after redshirting and also has two years left to use with COVID eligibility.