Converdia Medical Staffing opens its doors in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Converdia Health Staffing holds its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new West Fargo office.

The company focuses on medical staffing in rural areas.

They provide provide short-term, long-term and direct placement for nurses, allied staff, physicians and advanced practice providers.

People who came for the ribbon cutting also got a tour of the new facility.

“We provide short term, long term grant placement to healthcare staff, how I explain it we have three spokes of our business. We have nurses, we have travel and short shifts as per diem, we have allied staff which is X-ray techs, lab techs, PT etc, and our third spoke is physician provider services,” Converdia Health Staffing Founder and President Brian Rahman said.

Converdia serves facilities in six states and expansion in four other states is underway.