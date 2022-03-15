MN HS Boys Basketball Roundup: Perham, DGF, New York Mills Advance to Section Finals

All three one win away from State Tournament

DETROIT LAKES, Minn — Top seed DGF defeats Thief River Falls while the three seed, Perham, pulls off the upset over the three seed, Pelican Rapids, to advance to the Section 8AA Final.

Both will play for a spot in the state tournament Friday at 7 right back in DL.

In Perham, 27-1 New York Mills won north sub-state of Section 6A to move on to the final against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Friday night at 7 in Fergus Falls.