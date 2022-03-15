NDSCS Women’s Basketball Looks For First Win In National Tournament

Play South Plains College Wednesday

WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball took home the Region 13 championship then the Central District Title and now gets the chance at the National Junior College Tournament to capture some more hardware..

NDSCS heads to Lubbock, Texas to take on South Plains College to open things up. The Wildcats ride a lot of momentum into the match-up winning their last 11 in a row with the last loss coming all the way back on January 26th.

Its the 4th time in 6 years making it this far, however have yet to come out victorious. Head coach Adam Jacobson says sticking to the same formula all season gets them through.

“24 teams at this tournament. It’s not 60. It’s down to the best of the best,” Jacobsen said. “We drove about 15,000 miles and South Plains drove all of 38 miles. It’s a little bit different there but as you get south, teams get a little bigger and better. I like our skill players though. We have two of the best players that every played here at NDSCS and we ride with them to see how far it takes us.”

Those two are Ambah Kowcun and Arthel Massaqui ,who both average double figures. Game is Wednesday at 6.