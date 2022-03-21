Perham Boys Basketball Playing With Nothing To Lose

Yellowjackets head to fifth state tournament in 11 years

PERHAM, Minn — Perham boys basketball heads to the Class AA state tournament as one of the hottest teams in Minnesota. As the three seed, the Yellowjackets took down the top two teams in Section 8A to earn their spot.

The win over the one seed, DGF, came by 14 points. The confidence came at the start of their five-game win streak winning a road game at Bemidji, a 4A school to end the regular season.

For head coach Dave Cresap, its the fifth time in 11 years taking the jackets to Target Center, however the difference when the team is unseeded is to take it all in and just play free.

“Those were three high quality teams and we were able to rattle them off but when you go down to the state tournament it’s a whole other level,” Cresap said. “We’ve been talking about level of play and athleticism they’re going to see. We have to boost our level to be in these games to play down there. These kids have the opportunity to see what they can do. We have a lot to work on still but you know what, were going to go out. We have nothing to lose. Were going to play hard and compete. Just enjoy this moment.”

Yellowjackets open with the two seed Caledonia at 6 P.M. who are 27-1.