Playing For Nebraska “Full Circle” Moment For Former NDSU Star Griesel

Sam Griesel decided to use last year of eligibility to play at home

FARGO, N.D — Walking on his senior day for North Dakota State first team-all Summit League guard Sam Griesel had his mindset on playing professionally overseas.

“The weekend after that Tuesday night when the season ended and it’s only been two weeks since I actually thought about playing somewhere and more college basketball,” Griesel said.

What led — to that moment? A conversation with family back home in Lincoln Nebraska resulting in entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

Griesel heard from 40 plus schools including Stanford, Ohio State, Northwestern, Minnesota, Creighton and Nebraska.

“Pretty hectic experience for the first six hours but it was cool to see my name associated with some big time schools as far as it comes to the ACC and Big Ten,” Griesel said. “In a way its eye opening.”

When the hometown Huskers came calling, Griesel knew where his heart was.

“Part of me felt like I really invested all my time and heart and effort in those four years in Fargo,” Griesel said. “I was just ready to bet on myself and really see what I’m made of coming to the Big Ten. Having that exposure and when it comes to Nebraska when they reached out, I was very intrigued by the idea as far as I grew up in Lincoln as a Nebraska basketball fan and its always been a dream of mine.”

Its playing in the high competition of the Big Ten, Griesel looks forward to most.

“I’ve always really enjoyed playing high major times, bigger names in AAU games,” Griesel said. “We’d play the higher rated recruits. I just love that challenge.”

Griesel’s college basketball journey now ends going full circle.

“My mom just brought out a bunch of old pictures that were printed out and I’m wearing Nebraska basketball jerseys,” Griesel said. “Both my grandparents past in the last year and a half. Both were humongous Husker fans. My grandpa was affiliated with the university for 50 plus years. Its cool knowing they have a front row seat up there in heaven and are really proud.”

Sammy Hoops helped the Bison get to four straight Summit League Championship games and two NCAA Tournament appearances.