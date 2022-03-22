NDSU Football Starts Spring Practice

75 percent of Bison roster has not gone through spring practice

FARGO, N.D — After 25 games over a two year period North Dakota State football finally gets back in to the normal routine of development with spring practice starting up Wednesday morning.

75 percent of the roster has not been through the process where 12 practices over a month long stretch are catered just for individual improvement.

While many of the returners like running back Jalen Bussey, tight end Noah Gindorff and linebacker James Kaczor will be out or limited this spring recovering from knee injuries in the fall, the opportunity to create depth increase communication and expand roles among young players excites head coach Matt Entz the most.

“They’ll be some energy. We had morning runs the last couple of days and you can tell there was a crescendo,” Entz said. “Guys are getting excited. We have a lot of young players who have seen a lot of positive improvement physically. Now how can they carry that over to the football field? I’ve told our team before as an 18-year old coming out of high school, its great to be labeled as talented and having potential. As a sophomore in college, it’s not great anymore. There needs to be a level of execution.”

Entz said its Cam Miller’s job to lose at quarterback and the outside linebacker position is open for competition.