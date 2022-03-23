NDSU Football Holds First Spring Practice

One of 12 over the next month

FARGO, N.D — Just a month and a half ago, NDSU football was lifting their 9th FCS Championship trophy in 11 years. Now the road to Frisco 2023 officially begins as spring practice gets underway.

“We’re going to have 125 kids on the roster, we can only bring 110 into camp so it’ll be very competitive, that’s something that we continually talk about is iron sharpens iron and we’re gonna find out who the best players are and where people kind of fit on our roster,” Entz said.

Wednesday marked the first day of spring for the Bison, stepping back on the practice field represents what they hope will be the first step in their journey to repeat as national champions. The Bison are an experienced group with great expectations.

“O-line we have 9 to 10 kids back and when you can say something like that you have to be extremely excited,” Entz said.

Due to COVID years, the Bison bring back several sixth year players for who will be leaned on by the many athletes who have not yet participated in a normal spring.

“You talk about Phoenix (Sproles, you talk about (Noah) Gindorff some of the other guys who have played a lot of football, their leadership,” Entz said. “There’s not many guys on our football team who have gone through spring ball. We’re leaning on those guys to lead this group into it and this groups done a great job when I say group, I mean the 75 percent who hasn’t.”

Cam Miller will remain the starting quarterback but with Christian Watson preparing for the NFL Draft, expect some players to step into larger roles.

“Really look forward to seeing Phoenix Sproles continue to elevate and his numbers from the spring show that he’s back better than he was pre-injury,” Entz said.

The success of this year’s team starts now. Early mornings competing with and against the reigning champs.

“Its never the Bison verse the Bison but I’ll tell you what it gets pretty competitive out there and you know I know from a offensive standpoint, our kids on offense feel like they get to go against one of the best defenses in the country and vice versa,” Entz said.

In 164 days, NDSU will kick off against Drake but in order to repeat as champions the foundation of that run starts now.