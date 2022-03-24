North Dakota cancels bird and poultry events due to flu concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota health officials have canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in the state because of concerns about potential exposure to avian influenza.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says nationally, the outbreak has affected more than 13 million commercial and backyard birds in 17 states.

North Dakota’s State Board of Animal Health is urging poultry owners to immediately report unusual death losses, a drop in egg production or sick birds to their local veterinarian and try to keep wild birds away from those in captivity.

South Dakota recently euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms in Charles Mix County.