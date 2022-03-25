NDSU’s Pro Day Opens Opportunities for Babicz, Thomas

Josh Babicz, Brayden Thomas joined Christian Watson, Cordell Volson at Pro Day

FARGO, N.D — 29 NFL teams were on hand this morning to witness North Dakota state’s pro day. Defensive end Brayden Thomas, offensive lineman Cordell Volson, tight end Josh Babicz and receiver Christian Watson all looked to improve their Draft stock.

Most eyes were on Watson, who is one of the fastest risers projected by pro football focus going from a mid-round pick to a top-50 lock after a top-6 40 time and leading all prospects in the broad jump at the combine in February.

Receivers coaches from the Texans, Eagles, Saints and Giants put that speed to one last test having the all-American run routes and catch passes from a familiar quarterback in Cam Miller. Watson’s main focus going in was trusting in his abilities and not caring about the first round hype.

Other eyes wanted to see Volson who worked his way up to a likely second day selection after earning an invite to the combine because of a stellar shrine bowl. It was all about building off what happened in Indy.

The 6-year lineman improved testing numbers by seven inches in the vertical jump and took 2-10ths off his shuttle run and 3-cone drill time. He’s been worked at every position including center proving his versatility.

“I had a good week there with the position work and here with position work so it just solidified that. I’m consistent,” Volson said. “You get the same thing day in and day out. It was important. Every chance you get to be in front of teams and scouts is important. Definitely with the pro day here, it brought a lot of teams in. I’ve had a lot of meetings and giving them a reason to see me has been great as well.”

Pro day also opened eyes for Thomas and Babicz who played in postseason all-star games in front of scouts, however were not invited to the combine. Babicz was looking to put himself in the range to be picked while Thomas has been talked to about playing on the edge outside linebacker, fullback and tight end and now has some private workouts scheduled going forward.

“It felt good to catch almost every ball out there and just run well,” Babicz said. “Made sure all my cuts were good on my routes. I always have to be coachable and listen to what the scouts say. They all have they’re different techniques so I was looking to do the best I could. It was comfortable being here, I was more refreshed and ready to go.”

“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” Thomas said. “I just have to go out there and learn what I’ve learned. I’m going to give it 100 percent like I always do and the results will take care of themselves. You can’t sit here and think about all the what if’s because you guys know as well as I do if you live off what ifs, nothing is going to happen the way you think it will so I think it was a really good, exciting day all around.”

The NFL Draft runs from April 28th to the 30th where the Bison could have a first round pick and multiple players selected in back to back years.