Waletzko Looking to be UND’s First NFL Draft Pick Since 1999

Projected mid-round pick in April's Draft

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Standing 6-foot-8, weighing in at 312 pounds, and starting since his sophomore season, Matt Waletzko has body and body of work to draw interest from NFL scouts. He was one of the first selections to the senior bowl. With draft projections showing Waletzko to be taken as early as the 3rd round, yesterday was an opportunity to show he has the speed and agility to match his monstrous size.

“My biggest goal coming in here was just to show the scouts that I can still move up end well, do the position drills, so yeah, just be fluid,” Waletzko said.

Waletzko worked out in individual drills for the Texans and Browns as other scouts watched. His athleticism and versatility make him a fit in any scheme.

“I think I adapt well and can play multiple positions, multiple spots, so yeah, really any,” Waletzko said.

While he welcomes any NFL opportunity the cold springs Minnesota native grew up a Vikings fans and would love to play for his childhood team.

I was a big Vikings fan growing up you know small town Minnesota,” Waletzko said. “You know it would mean the world. Playing for the home team and have family that close, yeah that would be awesome.”

Waltzko can be the first Fighting Hawk to hear his name called in the Draft since 1999.