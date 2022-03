Bird flu confirmed in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Avian flu has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota.

The state Board of Animal Health says the they are in Meeker and Mower counties.

Samples were tested Friday and confirmed by USDA. The Board of Animal Health says it’s the first confirmed cases in the state this year.

Minnesota officials have quarantined the properties and all birds will be killed.