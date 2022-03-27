UND first ND university to launch Esports Major

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — UND will debut a new major this fall for those looking to join a multimillion dollar industry in Esports.

“I don’t think we’re the first in the country to do this, but we’re the first to create a major in North Dakota and I think we’re in good company doing so,” said Dr. Sandra Moritz, Esports Director, UND.

The university already has a Esports Coaching minor and other electives centered around video games, but the Esports Major program will begin in the fall, and it will also be available online.

“The communications courses, there are computer science courses, there are sports business courses, so there are a whole bunch of different areas. We’re really hoping that a lot of people interested in Esports will come and make a career out of Esports, and it’s not just the gaming,” said Moritz.

“How to be a coach, the high’s and low’s of winning and losing, what it takes to kind of manage a team. Those more intricate kind of behind the scenes rolls,” said Travis Isbell, UND, Esports Director.

“I know some people are like oh why Esports right? It’s a booming industry, there are so many opportunities for people to go into E sports. Some of the figures I’ve seen some of your starting jobs, around $46,000 a year,” said Moritz.

Leaders hope this major will attract students to UND that may not have originally considered attending there.

“There are people that have tremendous skills in video gaming and this is a way to show them off, make them leaders, to go out there and be a part of the industry, or change the industry, and you know you’re from North Dakota,” said Moritz.