Former NDSU LB Jasir Cox Lands at West Virginia

Using Final Year of Eligibility to Play in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.V. — With intentions to play safety in his final year of eligibility, Jasir Cox has committed to West Virginia of the Big 12.

Cox was Mr. Dependable at the outside linebacker spot for the Bison last season finishing third on the team with 58 tackles and three interceptions.

As a two year starter, Cox played in 47 career games and recorded 124 tackles.

Jasir’s brother, Jabril, also a former Bison went the same route going through the portal landing at LSU and became a 4th round draft pick with the Dallas Cowboys..

The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-6 season..