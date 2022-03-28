Volunteers paint rocks to raise organ donor awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Donor Council at Sanford Health comes together for their annual paid volunteer day to paint rocks and pass drop them around the community for people to find.

The rocks raise awareness on organ donation. They have messages with information about being a donor and opportunities to pay it forward.

They started this tradition in 2020 and have given out more than 22,000 rocks.

People across the country have reached out about getting rocks mailed to them for support.

“When you go to the DMV it is a very personal choice to be an organ donor. I thought I knew a lot about organ donations until my son passed away and became an organ donor I learned so much,” Sarah Fisher said.

If you’re interested in painting or distributing donor rocks you can visit or share your experience on the Crosses for Cameron Facebook page.