Update: Police identify man arrested in Fargo following Twin Cities area homicide

James Nynotah

FARGO (KVRR) – A man wanted in connection with a suburban Minneapolis homicide has been taken into custody without incident in a Fargo apartment complex.

Forty-four-year-old James Nynotah was arrested in the 3100 block of 34th Ave. S. near Essentia Hospital after a Fargo police received a tip early Tuesday morning.

Police in Champlin began searching for Nynotah in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday night.

Authorities say the victim, 35-year-old Peachu Yates of Champlin, was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence about 9:30 p.m.

A K-9 team from Brooklyn Park and the Minnesota State Patrol air unit helped law enforcement from several agencies search for the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in neighboring Brooklyn Park.