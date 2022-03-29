Trevor Carrying On Own Legacy With Otterdahl Name for NDSU Track & Field

Named Summit League's Indoor Field Athlete of the year

FARGO, N.D — Its Trevor Otterdahl’s last year as a thrower for NDSU and by thinking that way it’s brought success being named the Summit League’s indoor field athlete of the year.

“I’ve had this mentality that I can’t fail this year,” Otterdahl said. “It’s more so just maintaining that mindset of going in and being successful in everything I do from practice to sleep to eating. Thinking everything I do is helping me further.”

The mindset has showed the results. Otterdahl earned the award getting first team all-American status for the second straight year at the NCAA indoor championships in the weight throw finishing 5th with a throw of 72 feet, 11.75 inches and a PR -at the Summit League championships with a throw of 74 feet, 5.5 inches.

“Those meets. There’s just not much you have to do. The energy is already there because there’s something at stake,” Otterdahl said. “In the Summit League championships, you’re doing it for the team and then at nationals its the highest competition you’ll ever go against. The energy creates itself so it’s just a matter of keeping it in control. Maintaining some high focus and competing like you know you can do.”

Otterdahl is the third Bison to take home the honor in four years joining the same company as his brother and Olympian, Payton, who won it in 2019.

“I got to watch Payton have so much success here, I was his teammate for two years and incredibly proud of him,” Otterdahl said. “It’s cool to be in a position to have somewhat of a spotlight. Guess I’m not use to that but its an honor. I like being on the top ten list right by his name and that’s something I’m proud of to represent the family name.”

While Payton created that spotlight throwing the shot, Trevor is going his own route.

“I’ve become the hammer thrower of the family which is fun to be in a more different position but I’ve actually not thrown further than Payton in the hammer even though he never trained it so that’s one of my goals this year is to pass him on that list,” Otterdahl said.

While Trevor’s looking to take down Payton’s record, there’s one major factor his older brother instilled in him.

“His senior year in college he went to every meet with so much confidence. He knew he was the man,” Otterdahl said. “He knew he was going in there to compete well and that mindset I admired him for that year and I’ve found that much better this year than in my previous years.”

Otterdahl has already started the outdoor season with a bang with a PR throw of 62 feet, 6.75 inches at the Raleigh relays putting him 9th best in the nation.

“It was closing the book on indoors saying that’s over with and now it’s time to refocus up and find some intensity going in to outdoor season.”