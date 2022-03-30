Wahpeton’s Tylee Irwin Wants To Add One More Feat To Legacy At South Dakota State

Jackrabbit one win away from getting to WNIT Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D — 145 games are the most games played in South Dakota state women’s basketball history that record belongs to Wahpeton’s Tylee Irwin along with being one of 39 players in the program to reach 1,000 points and that’s just the start of it.

“If you would’ve told me I have five years of eligibility, played in multiple NCAA Tournaments, a WNIT run, my freshman year I probably wouldn’t have believed you,:” Irwin said. “It’s been a crazy ride and looking back on it especially this last week has been pretty special.”

The last of the NCAA Tournament appearances came in a run to the sweet 16 in 2019, however the unfinished business is the WNIT where Irwin is looking to keep the collegiate career alive for one more game by going to the championship after knocking off Ohio, Drake and Alabama.

“We’ve had the opportunity to play at home with great crowds over this stretch,” Irwin said. “Its kind of hard knowing this is going to be my last of week of basketball in my career so it’s been emotional but I’ve been able to stay focused on this next game and making it to the Saturday championship.”

On top of all that’s been achieved at SDSU the last five years, Irwin is still Class A’s second leading scorer and holds the school’s points record all because of what others keep telling her.

“I’ve had a lot of players parents say thank you for setting the bar high and I think that’s the greatest compliment I can get,” Irwin said. “Seeing them make it to state this year was just awesome. I remember watching that game and I was just so ecstatic to see them succeed because that’s ultimately the big picture is setting the bar high and reaching those goals.”

None of these successes come without that continued support.

“There’s probably not a lot of South Dakota state fans in Wahpeton,” Irwin said. “No one knew a whole lot about women’s basketball here but now I’ve had people come to all my games in North Dakota. I’ll see them every year following me. They’re always watching my games or even coming down to see me so it’s just been special.”

The future goal after basketball is attending chiropractic school but in the meantime the path to the next one awaits Thursday against UCLA.