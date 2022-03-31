MSUM Begins Search For Next Men’s Basketball Coach

Previous HC Chad Walthall retired after 12 seasons

MOORHEAD, Minn — With previous head coach Chad Walthall retiring after 12 seasons and an NSIC Tournament title, Minnesota-State Moorhead has begun the process of finding the new face of the program.

The search is led by a committee of six people all affiliated with the university working alongside interim athletic director Chad Markuson. The application opened Monday and stays active for 14 days.

So far, a large number of applicants have already shown interest including one from overseas.

Markuson knows the type of candidate he’s looking for and knows whoever takes over can build off what’s already been created.

“We can fill his (Walthall) shoes. The great thing about chad was he left a good foundation for us,” Markuson said. “It is a very desirable job. Now we can find a coach who can take it to the next level and continue to grow and improve dragon athletics. I want them to want to be teaching these young men more than just basketball. It’s more important than basketball. After that, it’s just finding that right fit. The fit of the grit, heart and humility in the core values of our university.”

Markuson said there is no deadline for the new hire, its all about making the right one.