UND’s Driscoll Signs With Red Wing’s ECHL Affiliate

Tryout contract for the season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota goaltender Zach Driscoll has signed a pro deal with the Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. The contract is a tryout for the rest of the season.

The fifth year senior was top two in the NCHC in wins, save percentage and goals against average. The record in net, an impressive one, 22-11-1.

Driscoll joins defenseman Jake Sanderson in UND players to turn pro this year.