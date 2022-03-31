Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has signed a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS that was authored by a veteran state senator from the Iron Range who has the disease.

Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, took up the cause after disclosing last year that he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 69-year-old’s case has progressed rapidly, forcing him to participate in most Senate business remotely.

The legislation provides $20 million for research into the prevention, treatment, causes and cures of ALS. It also includes $5 million to help families care for ALS patients.

Tomassoni said during the signing ceremony that the bill means hope.