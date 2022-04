Police investigating fight at Breckenridge Senior High School

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Breckenridge police and school administrators are investigating a fight involving a number of students at Breckenridge High School Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Kris Karlgaard says school staff had the incident under control and placed the building into a “soft” lockdown before officers arrived.

Several students were checked by ambulance paramedics, but none were taken to the hospital.