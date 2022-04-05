Fargo’s Hoge Plays First Practice Rounds Of The Masters

Making first ever appearance at the major tournament

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA — “It’s so hard to get here, right? Top 50 in the world. Top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standing. The only way there is to win so it’s been my eight year on tour. First Masters. It’s pretty cool to be here.”

Fargo’s favorite son Tom Hoge finally getting the chance to live out his dream of playing at the Masters. All it took was winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and being ranked as a top 50 player in the world rankings.

Hoge is seeing Augusta National for the second time after playing it last month alongside his dad and brother. Through the first two practice rounds, the Fargo South alum has played the front and back nines with two-time masters champion Jordan Spieth.

To find success and make the cut, the former Bruin is focused on how the course plays based on conditions.

“I’d say the Masters is a top for me. Growing up watching Tiger (Woods) and now here at Augusta,” Hoge said. “I think the familiarity with the golf course because you see it every year verses some of the other tournaments that rotate. What a cool spot to be here. It’s good to see the golf course. Pretty firm right now. It’ll be interesting with the weather coming in this afternoon to see what it plays like tomorrow after the rain comes through. I’m ready to play for the weekend with the firmness and quickness of the greens.”

Hoge tees off for the first round Thursday at 11:35 alongside two-time tournament champion Bubba Watson and Kieta Nakajima..