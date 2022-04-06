NDSU Softball Brings Hot Bats into Home Opener

Lead Summit League in hits and RBI

FARGO, N.D — After 37 games away from Fargo, North Dakota State softball finally gets the chance to play in front of the home fans this weekend when hosting Kansas City for a three game set.

The Bison are 20-17 and 2-4 in conference play with three of those losses coming by one run.. NDSU has the bats going leading the Summit League in hits, RBI and second in batting average.

The out fielding core of Dez Cardenas, Emilee Buringa and Molly Gates combined with first baseman Cameryn Maykut are hitting over .300 including a team best .342 by Cardenas and 42 RBI by Maykut..

The production from the 1-4 comes from all playing alongside each other.

“Me, Dez and Emilee already play outfielder together and have that connection,” Gates said. “I just think our whole line-up has great chemistry and throughout the whole team. Hitting behind each other makes it really easy for us.”

“One thing we always talk about is being comfortable when uncomfortable and so being able to adapt to different situations,” Buringa said. “That’s been really beneficial to rely on each other and help each other out.”

“They just work well together. All being outfielders the chemistry is already there,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “They play off each other. That’s something I’ve seen early in the year . We moved Emilee up to the lead-off spot after being the number 9. Just the fact if working together makes me a big believer if you can work off the person next to you, you’re line-up will be stronger.”

The series starts Saturday with a doubleheader.