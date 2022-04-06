NDSU’s Mathis Back Healthy This Spring After Multiple Injury Setbacks

One of returning receivers who will get opportunities this fall

FARGO, N.D — “I messed up my hip flexor. I broke my pinky. I dislocated my pinky. I broke my elbow. Tore my mcl and tore my meniscus twice. That’s it.”

It’s been a long road to recovery for north Dakota state receiver Zach Mathis. Limited to just 23 games over the last four years, Mathis is finally healthy and he wouldn’t be here without fellow wideout phoenix Sproles who was going through an knee injury of his own.

“Were tight. Me and Phoenix. Going through that with him we definitely got close,” Mathis said. “We both had the same goals. We both want to be a great football player. When we get injured, it takes a toll on use but we always fight to get back out there as quick as we can.”

Bonding together through adversity has not brought Mathis and Sproles to the front of the room.

“Usually I’m more of the quiet guy but there’s a void to be filled,” Mathis said. “We lost Cole Jacob the year before and we lost Christian Watson now. “They were our two leaders in wideout the room. Now its up to me and phoenix to take that role.”

“He’s always a guy in fall camp or spring ball that makes sure the young ones are right.” receivers coach Noah Pauley said. :Make sure they know what they’re doing and how we do things. He calls guys back if they do something wrong. Coach up guys in the meetings so he’s really stepped up in that way.”

Still looking to find the end zone coming off his first 100-plus yard season last fall, Mathis has added 18 pounds to his 6-6 frame now standing at 205 pounds looking to maximize every opportunity during spring ball.

“Trying to make every play that comes my way,” Mathis said. “We all know that Christian is gone so a lot of opportunities are coming to more of us now. We’re all just striving to make every play we can.”

“The sky’s the limit for Zach. Were still pushing him everyday to be as physical as he can be,” Pauley said. “A guy who is tall and now has the weight to just play with the weight behind him. Be extreme physically. Win all the 50-50 balls and were starting to see that stuff.”

Mathis says Watson gave him and the others at the position the belief they can do anything and are all taking that mentality into a new season.