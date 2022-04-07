Gwinner Fire Protection District used public funds to buy booze, groceries, golf outings

GWINNER, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Auditor’s Office says the Gwinner Rural Fire Protection District used public funds to purchase alcohol and groceries for its staff and volunteers.

From 2015 until 2020, $28,080 was spent on alcohol, groceries, and golf outings. The audit also found that the fire district had no documentation for 12 expenditures, totaling $26,416.

“This is an opportunity for the Gwinner Fire District to be better stewards of public funds,” State Auditor Joshua Gallion said. “These recommendations provide a roadmap for the Fire District to continue serving their community.”

Gwinner fire officials responded to the audit’s findings.

“We agree to findings although we are a small rural fire department and will continue to operate as we have and follow our by-laws which requires monthly and annual reviews by fire department members and board members, respectively.”

Gallion says the state constitution and state law do not allow for public funds to be used for those types of purchases.