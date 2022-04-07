UND Hockey’s Senden, Hain Return for Fifth Years

Served as captain and assistant captain last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey forwards Mark Senden and Gavin Hain are using their 5th year of COVID eligibility to come back for one final season in Grand Forks.

Serving as captain, Senden had a career-high 17 points in 34 games and can reach 150 games next season. The senior is one of the nation’s best in plus-minus with +32 rating and UND has a record of 39-8-1 when he records a point.

Hain was limited to just 18 games dealing with a lower body injury lighting the lamp six times and recording three assists while serving as assistant captain alongside Ethan Frisch and Jake Sanderson.