UPDATE: Man found dead in Traverse Co., Minn. identified

UPDATE: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office rules a man’s death in Browns Valley, Minnesota accidental.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday 29 year old Benjamin Eagle punched out two windows from two different homes, didn’t seek treatment and was intoxicated.

He was found dead near Fourth Street.

Deputies were investigating a family disturbance when they found Eagle’s body.

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – A man is dead following a family disturbance investigation in Traverse County, Minnesota.

Deputies responded around 6:00 Tuesday night in Browns Valley.

Authorities say an intoxicated man fled the scene before officers arrived. He was found dead from unspecified injuries.

The man’s body has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Traverse County says there’s no threat to the public.