Jail inmate accused of making bomb, assassination threats

MINOT, N.D. – A Ward County Jail inmate is charged with felony terrorizing after he was accused of calling in a bomb and assassination threat to prosecutors and judges.

Authorities say 38-year-old David Diaz called from the jail Thursday and threatened the Ward County State’s Attorney Office and judges. The courthouse and the administration building were evacuated and temporarily closed.

The Minot Area Bomb Team and Minot Air Force Base Explosives Ordinance Disposal responded and searched the buildings, but no explosives were found.

Diaz has been in custody at the jail since Feb. 7 and has been charged with multiple felonies in unrelated cases.