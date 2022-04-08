NDSU Softball Ready To Play For Home Fans

Play first home series after 37 road games to start year

FARGO, N.D — After 37 games away from Fargo, North Dakota State softball finally gets the chance to play at home with three at home against Kansas City.

“I just think it gives us more confidence and it’s a comfort to us,” left fielder Molly Gates said. “Just wanting to get out there and compete for our fans and our families.”

“Traveling has been fun just seeing a lot of different places around the country but it’ll be even better to have some home games and play in front of our own fans,” center fielder Emilie Buringa said. “Show Fargo what we can do.”

“When you get outside and get on your field there’s just that instant excitement,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “You’re outside on a nice field getting ready to compete. I think things like that start to take over a bit and hopefully that just happens again for us this year. I think even this weekend. It’ll be nice enough for us to play. Just being at home. Fans will come out. Family in the area. All those things play a big part.”

The Bison come in with a 20-17 record playing powerhouse programs like Oregon and Oregon State and wins over ACC and Big Ten opponents like Virginia and Maryland.

“One thing we always talk about is being comfortable when were uncomfortable,” Buringa said. “Being able to adapt to different situations. That’s been really beneficial and being able to rely on each other and help each other out.”

“Coming in the clutch when it needs to be is probably our biggest thing right now,” Gates said. “Stringing hits together and working together.”

“In some ways it helped us to work as a team,” Mueller said. “We just had to work on getting some wins behind us after last season. Were a younger team in some aspects so teach them how to win again really.”

The Herd roll in swinging the hot bats leading the league in hits, RBI and second in batting average with 1 through 4 of outfielders Molly Gates Dez Cardenas, Emilee Burgina and first baseman Cameryn Maykut all hitting over .300.

“Especially because me, Dez and Emilee all play outfield we already have a great connection,” Gates said. “Our whole line-up we just have great chemistry throughout the whole team. Hitting behind each other is just really easy for us.”

“Our unity as a team. Were best friends with everybody,” Buringa said. “Working together as a team is going well and doing it on and off the field.”

“All being outfielders, there’s already that chemistry amongst them,” Mueller said. “They really play off each other. I’ve seen that throughout this season. We put Emilie up in the leadoff spot after batting number 9. Just the fact of how they work together. That’s just something I’m a big believer of in a line-up if you can work off the person next to you, you’re line-up is stronger.“

The Roos are 4-2 in conference play while the Bison are 2-4. The series starts with a doubleheader Saturday.