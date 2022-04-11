Central Cass Softball Brings Back Experience Coming Off Third Straight State Title

Squirrels looking to become first Class B team to four peat as champs

CASSELTON, N.D — 2021 was just any other year for Central Cass softball as of late winning a third straight Class B state championship. Number one in the preseason coaches poll this year, the eye is on creating history and being the first program to four peat.

The Squirrels come back loaded with four seniors and experienced juniors like all-state player Catie Sinner, who should help lead the team offensively and Tori Richter who provides pitching depth.

Head coach Scott Kost says Sinner and Richter know what success is and are ready to step up and be important pieces to the title puzzle.

“Katie had a great sophomore season obviously ended up being an all-state player leading the team in RBI,” Kost said. “Tying the lead in home runs. I just expect her to continue to improve from there. Tori has been a leader and a starter for us since 8th grade. She has a lot of experience and understands what were trying to do in this program. She doesn’t have a lot of varsity pitching experience but I’m very confident she can raise to the occasion.’

“Last year it was the first team we really got to make it our own and it was really exciting.” Richter said. “We’re really just trying to carry that into this year too. I pitched some innings last year but this year I’ll have to pick it up a little bit and carry more of a role in that aspect. I’m excited for it.”

“I don’t usually talk much. More lead by example and show all the girls what it’s like to play on the varsity level,” Sinner said. “You have to be prepared to do anything. A lot of open gyms and practicing in my basement. Getting swings in.”

The road to Fargo for state will look a little different. Class B is split into four regions this year and the Squirrels join Kindred-Richland, Northern Cass and Hillsboro-Central Valley in region one and play four class A opponents including West Fargo and the defending state champs, Dickinson.

“Only two teams are making it to state versus four. Only two from each region,” Kost said. “I think it’ll make the regular season and seeding are going to matter more than in the past. I think that tournament will take on a different flavor where its a double elimination tournament but you’re certainly don’t want to get knocked in to that losers bracket so its just going to push and allow us to see where were at. Pushes us to get better.”

Their season is expected to start Tuesday afternoon on the road against Kindred-Richland.