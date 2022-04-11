Fargo Force Battled Way into Clark Cup Playoffs

Force go in as the five or six seed

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force continue excellence making the Clark Cup playoffs for the 12th time in the franchise’s 13 year history clinching either the western conference’s 5 or 6 seed.

In year one under head coach Scott Langer, the Force battled through injuries and found a way to play their best hockey through the month of march getting crucial wins over Sioux Falls, Des Moines and Omaha to earn their spot.

There is still work left to be done as five games remain to decide positioning, however Langer was happy to see his players respond by finding ways to pull out points when it mattered most.

“We just fought all season to put a full line-up on the ice because of the injury bug,” Langer said. “I think once we got healthy it allowed some of those players who had major minutes to decrease a bit and with that had more energy to do big things. With that, you’ve seen a lot more consistency in our play and the consistency has allowed us to find a way in to the playoffs.”

The Force will match-up with Lincoln or Omaha and play the Stars this weekend at home.