Blizzard shuts down North Dakota Capitol, state offices, schools

BISMARCK, N.D. – A blizzard has led to the closure of the North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area, as well as scores of schools and colleges.

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures and also noted the Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Tuesday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet of snow is forecast through Thursday.

Forecasters say travel will be impossible in some areas due to near zero visibility. There is also concern about downed trees and power outages.

The blizzard warning extends into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.