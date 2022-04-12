South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

Jason Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota House has impeached the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

The Republican-controlled House rejected a majority report from a special investigative committee that had recommended against impeaching Jason Ravnsborg.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for her fellow Republican to be impeached, as had Democrats.

Ravnsborg will be at least temporarily removed from his office until a Senate impeachment trial that will happen in May.

It takes a two-thirds majority in that chamber to convict on the impeachment charges.