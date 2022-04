2 Arrested in High-Risk Search Warrant in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people are arrested after a high-risk knock and announce search warrant in north Fargo.

It involved the Red River Valley SWAT Team. Police set up a perimeter around the house after nine this morning when suspects were believed to be inside.

The SWAT team used a Flash Sound Diversionary Device intended to create a distraction in order to catch the suspects.

No injuries are reported and the investigation is ongoing.