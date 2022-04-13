Activists seek change after four kids handcuffed in Twin Cities

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – Activists in Minnesota are demanding an apology and calling for changes in the way officers deal with children after police in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood handcuffed four juveniles as they investigated an incident for which the kids were later cleared.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Tuesday that two 12-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old were handcuffed for about 20 minutes Monday as police investigated a report of shots fired.

The children were not involved.

Attorney Jeff Storms said the case is an example of implicit bias. Three of the kids are Black and one is Hispanic.