NDSU Baseball Using Schedule Changes As Motivation

Bison on top of the Summit League Standings

FARGO, N.D — Despite not being able to host a home game yet this season, North Dakota State baseball is in first place in the Summit League with a 19-10 record, unphased by their unpredictable schedule.

“We don’t really have a routine, everything is changing and stuff, our practice is changing but we don’t wanna make any excuses,” second baseman Peter Brookshaw said. “We feel either way whether we’re home or away we can compete with anyone.”

Homefield advantage is not a myth. Oral Roberts is the only other team with a winning road record in conference at 5-4. With a road record of 14-9, NDSU has found ways to feed off a hostile crowd’s energy.

“Kind of just a prove them wrong type of aspect to it,” catcher Logan Williams said. “We’ve been an underdog pretty much all season playing away most of the season so far so it kind of is what it is. You just have to go out there and play baseball.”

Logan Williams is a transfer from the University of Kansas. In his first season with the program he has made an immediate impact, leading the conference with ten home runs. Williams isn’t the only one with a hot bat however, as a team they lead the league in home runs with 37.

“Most dangerous, we’re smashing balls around, throwing strikes, striking guys out and just having a bunch of fun playing baseball,” Brookshaw said.

“When we’re clicking on all cylinders we’re really tough to stop and we feel we can hang with anyone in the country,” Williams said.

While the team looks forward to eventually playing in front of a home crowd winning as road warriors have prepared them for the challenges to come.

“I think it definitely makes us tougher, especially we’re not going be playing our conference tournament at home either and the playoffs is all gonna be away so it’s kind of grooming us for that as well,” Brookshaw said.

No matter where the bison play the plan is simple.

“Just keep going, keep hitting the ball hard and keep winning.”