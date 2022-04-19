NDSU Transfer Skibiel Adds Veteran Presence to Young MSUM Team

One of four upperclassman on roster

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball adding a familiar face to many of bison nation bringing Olivia Skibiel over the Red River from North Dakota State.

Skibiel is expected to play at the small and power forward position alongside all-conference player Peyton Boom and has two years of legibility left wanting to stay in the area after graduation pursuing an MBA.

Going to a workout with head coach Karla Nelson before committing, Skibiel knew it was the right place.

Having played 77 games at the division one level, Skibiel adds a much needed veteran presence to a young team.

“She understands the preparation and the level of competition she’ll face in the NSIC,” Nelson said. “She’s already experienced the travel and what scout looks like. Some variations on offense. Transition. All those things.”

“I’m a low maintenance player so I don’t need a bunch of reassurance but its so nice to have a coach who is encouraging every once in a while,” Skibiel said. “Who is wanting me to get better and be as successful as I want be. I just like how she sees the game and lets her players make plays.”

The former Bison will only be one of four not a freshman or sophomore on the roster.