15 Fargo School Board Candidates participate in candidate forum

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fifteen Fargo School Board candidates share their visions for the district if they earn a seat.

Five seats are up for election for a four year term.

The group includes President Rebecca Knutson and Members Brian Nelson, Robin Nelson and David Paulson. Board Member Jennifer Benson is running for a spot on the Fargo City Commission.

Questions came from the League of Women Voters and the public. They included topics on school choice, free and reduced meals, diversity and inclusion and retaining teachers.

“Our proficiency rates in math and reading have declined steadily over the last five years with multicultural students actually seeing the worst results,” Alexis Scott said.

“We have spent the last two years of the pandemic embroiled in controversies that have done quite a bit of damage to our faith in those public institutions,” Zac Echola said.

“Students aren’t really being taught how to have conversations and ask those questions to learn about things,” Kristin Sharbono said.

“We can really help bridge the gap for our students of color who do not get to see as many educators who reflect their own diversity,” Greg Clark said.

Election day is June 14th.