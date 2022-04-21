Moorhead Lacrosse Heads into Year Three With High Expectations

Spuds coming off state tournament berth on 2021

MOORHEAD, Minn — After a winning record in year one and a run to the state championship in year two, Moorhead boys lacrosse gets ready for their home opener back in front of spud nation Friday night.

Having found early success for the program, year three has bigger expectations despite losing leading goal scorer Kenny Bohney to graduation.

Key returners are back on both sides of the field including one of three seniors Andrew Searls, who saw what it takes -to get the highest stage at the sport in the state.

The goal is to make an even deeper run as the Spuds look to maintain that confidence for another 10 plus win season.

“We want to continue to breed success and cherish that,” Law said. “The boys had a great time of course and it was a wild ride and if we can continue to celebrate successes like that we’ll be very pleased.”

“We have our full attack returning and same with our defense as well as our goalie,” Searls said. “We really only lost a couple few key middies and we have a lot of young guys who are stepping up to fill that position who have been there before so we really didn’t lose a whole lot.”

Head coach Andrew Law has entrusted in Searls, the attacker, with team captain duties for more reasons than one.

“He’s a great leader; he’s patient he’s encouraging to the other players, just an all around great kid,” Law said. “Gets everyone pumped up when it’s game time so we are honored to have him as one of our captains.”

“I just remember being a freshmen and the senior guys were really fun to hangout with and they were just friends with me so I try to do the same with this year’s freshmen and make them have fun too,” Searls said. “Just try and show that we are a program that wants to win and that comes with some seriousness and we can’t just monkey around the whole time but we have to find time to get after it.”

Their home opener is at 6:30 against the Grand RapidsGreenwave.